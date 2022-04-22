Coca-Cola Beverages through Rwenzori Bottling Company has sealed a new partnership agreement with the Uganda Rugby Union to become their official hydration partner for the next two years, from April 2022 to April 2024.

The agreement, signed at the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa plant in Namanve, will see the Union receive a cash plus hydration support to the sum of 75 million shillings for each of the two years, amongst other benefits such as refreshment support for all Rugby Union.

Speaking at the agreement-signing ceremony today, Godwin Kayangwe, the Uganda Rugby Union President, applauded Coca-Cola Beverages Africa for the ability to recognize and sponsor entities that unite Ugandans from different walks of life through fun, sportsmanship, and talent development.

“I am for this partnership and to be part of the Coca-Cola system. We have worked with Coca-Cola for a long time, and we appreciate the fact that they come to our rescue even at short notice when we have such events. The nature of our sport is full contact and thus requires a lot of hydration, the support we have received is key in safeguarding the welfare and safety of our athletes. It goes a long way in helping our players and ensuring that we meet the international requirements as guided by the world body,” he said.

“We also appreciate the support we received during the lockdown. Rugby was the only sport able to host an international tournament within the lockdown. Coca-Cola was onboard and supported us fully providing water for the tournament including the visiting countries. Today’s engagement is to cement our long-term relationship and to push forward our vision and targets of where we want to be as a country. On behalf of Rugby Union and the National Council of Sports, we do appreciate you taking on this component of the game which is very important,” he reiterated.

Lee Newton Ogong, the Trade Marketing Manager, of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in Uganda expressed excitement at the opportunity to bring sports and refreshments together in this new partnership agreement.

“Rwenzori water is the perfect hydration partner for the Rugby union because of its very refreshing qualities and ability to transcend cultural, religious or social beliefs to unite Ugandans,” he said.

“Our heritage in Uganda is not just pegged to being a symbol of hydration and refreshment; we have shown continued commitment to the development of sports talent across different sports and age groups through similar partnerships across the country,” he added.

Lee also noted that used Rwenzori bottles collected at the games and training sessions will be recycled at the Plastic Recycling Industries, the recycling arm of Coca Cola Beverages Africa in Uganda.