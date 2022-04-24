The Principal Judge Dr Flavian Zeija has survived an assassination attempt along Masaka Road.

The judiciary said in a statement released on Sunday afternoon that the incident occurred on Saturday evening when unknown gunmen shot at his convoy.

“The Judiciary has learnt with dismay of a gun attack on the Hon. the Principal Judge Dr Flavian Zeija, that occurred on Saturday evening at about 7:00pm along the Kampala-Masaka highway, when unknown gunmen shot at his convoy. Thankfully the Principal Judge and the entire team escaped unhurt from the incident,” part of the statement read.

“The Judiciary condemns in the strongest terms such barbaric conduct whose intentions are only known to those who engage in such acts of unlawfulness. This was an act of cowardice and we are confident that the perpetrators shall at an appropriate time be brought to book.”

The Judiciary urged the public to remain calm as the responsible authorities undertake their investigative role.

Uganda Police Force has commenced investigations into the incident.

The Principal Judge is responsible for supervising the justices of the High Court, including the assignment of duties to members of the Court.