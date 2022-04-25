As Muslims draw closer to the end of the fasting period, MTN Uganda alongside Salam Charity has continued to deliver assorted food items to various underprivileged Muslim and refugee communities, in a bid to reaffirm its longstanding relationship with the Muslim community across the country.

This week’s handover of alms commenced with the Luzira prisons in Kampala before moving to the refugee communities of Elegu and Yumbe in the northern part of the country.

To crown the week’s Ramadan handovers, two ceremonies were concurrently held in Gulu and Busoga Kingdom.

In a Ramadan handover ceremony held at the Igenge palace in Jinja district last evening, His Royal Highness, Kyabazinga William Kadhumbula GabulaNadiope IV commended MTN Uganda for its continued support to the Muslim fraternity in his Kingdom.

Meanwhile, at the Iftar dinner held at the Boma Hotel in Gulu, Hon. Grace Freedom Kwiyucwiny, the StateMinister incharge of Northern Uganda urged all Ugandans to emulate MTN and Salam Charity by supporting one another for the growth and development of the country.

Sheikh Musa Khalil, the Acholi District Khadhi thanked MTN for traversing the entire country to reach out to all the Muslims across the country and prayed a blessing on the company as well as Salam Charity for the commendable work they are doing for the people of Allah.

Since 2017, MTN Uganda has worked with Salam Charity to reach out to the Muslim fraternity across the country during Ramadan. This year’s Ramadan project is being executed under the theme; “A giving heart”, as a way of fostering benevolence as the country recovers from the effects of the nearly two-year-long Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

The alms include; Sugar, rice, baking flour, cooking oil, salt, and soap among other assorted food items.

As was the case last year, MTN has brought back the special Ramadan bundles offer to ease communication during the fasting period. At only 500/=, all its customers will get 30 MTN minutes and 100MBs valid from midnight to 5am. This offer is open to all MTN customers; Muslims and non-Muslims alike.