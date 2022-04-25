Rwandan club AS Kigali have parted ways with Ugandan tactician Mike Mutebi and his assistant Jackson Mayanja.

Having been appointed on January 19, 2022, the duo depart after serving for only three months of their two-year contract.

The two have been sacked due to poor results with their last game being a 1-0 defeat to Rayon Sport on Saturday.

In total, they managed 3 wins, 3 losses and 7 draws in the 13 games they handled, scoring 15 goals and conceding 12.

At the time of their departure, they leave AS Kigali in 5th on the 16-table log of the Rwanda Premier League.

Former Bandari FC head coach, Cassa Mbungo André will replace Mike Mutebi on interim basis until the end of the season.