The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Chairman, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called the Party Parliamentary Caucus meeting, Eagle Online has lerant.

According to a letter to the Secretary General of NRM Richard Twodong, the Caucus meeting is slated to take place tomorrow at Kololo independence grounds.

“This is to inform you that His Excellency the president will chair the NRM Caucus meeting on the 26th April 2022 at Kololo independence grounds,” Kenneth Omona the private press secretary to Museveni said.

Stories Continues after ad

Omona said the purpose of the meeting is for members to receive a brief of the Country’s economic situation. Currently the country is grappling with soaring prices of essential commodities.

According to the minister of Finance planning and Economic Development, the skyrocketing prices are linked to high prices of fuel and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr. Brandon Kintu, the Caucus Spokesperson said other issues of agenda include, Lubowa Hospital and the coffee Agreement that has attracted criticisms over the past week..