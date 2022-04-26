The National Unity Platform (NUP) has fronted Former FDC member Tolit Akecha Simon as its flag-bearer in the upcoming Omoro County by-election.

The NUP Election Management Committee yesterday vetted candidates who expressed interest in carrying the Party’s flag for the Omoro County by-election. The candidates who were vetted are; Alison Ramto Flavia, Kizza Oscar, Ochola Charles, Simon Tolit Akecha, and Secondo Okoth Abok.

Akecha previously contested for the same seat in the 2016 elections on the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) ticket but lost to Oulanyah.

Last week, the ruling party National Resistance Movement-NRM declared the son of late Jacob Oulanyah, Mr Andrew Ojok as the party’s sole candidate.

Others who have declared interest in the seat are; Godwin Okello (Independent), Julius Okello Opira (ANT), and Hillary Olweny (Independent).

The seat fell vacant on March 20 following the death of former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah in Seattle, USA. Oulanyah was the Omoro County MP from 2001 to 2005 and then from 2011 until his death.

The Electoral Commission has since set May 26, as the date for the by-election.

Details to follow.