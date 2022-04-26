The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has intensified its operations against acts of sabotage, vandalism and theft of electric wires and cables, with successful raids at two locations in Namugongo and Katwe that led to the arrest of 3 UMEME workers and an assortment of exhibits.

According to the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the task team arrested two suspected vandals identified as Kalumba James, aged 33 and Semuyaba Joseph, aged 28 in Namugongo. Both suspects are electrical engineers at the UMEME, Banda branch and residents of Nsawo LCI in Namugongo.

Upon a search at their known premises, drums of black cables, power connectors and UMEME equipment were recovered.

The task team conducted another operation at Ndejje-Mirimu zone, and arrested Ezra Kimiah Mudhimbwa, a 36year old, electrician, and a sub-contractor of Komolo Co. Ltd. The search led to the recovery of 3 drums of electric wire cables and electricity connectors.

“Such criminal acts do negatively impact our economy through vandalism of critical infrastructure, loss of electricity which affects businesses and communities within the affected areas.” Enanga said.

Enanga added that due to the collaborative efforts by CID, other stakeholders and the local community, several suspects involved in cable theft and vandalism have been arrested and recoveries of exhibits made. “The operations aimed at solving this senseless and destructive type of crime are continuing.”

“We also call upon the public to share any information that will assist our officers in fighting this crime and bring those who destroy critical infrastructure to book,” Enanga said.