The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) has donated 17 tons of maize flour and Eight tons of beans to the families and persons directly affected by the hailstorm that ravaged Ayer town.

Commissioning the distribution of the relief food, Trevor Solomon Baleke, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner (DRDC) Kole hailed the government for the intervention.

“I thank the office of our Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) who on November 4th, 2021 wrote to the relevant offices regarding the plight of people who were affected by the hailstorms in Ayed Town Council. The hailstorm left our people with no crops leading to food shortage.

“I am here on the behalf of the government to commission the distribution of relief food and I task Chief Administrative Officers (CAO), the District Disaster Management Committee (DDMC) and DISO to make sure this relief reaches the targeted people,” he said.

The targeted persons include; households headed by widows, the sick, the elderly, child-headed households, households headed by persons living with HIV AIDS and persons living with disabilities.

“I congratulate you for electing good leaders. They aired out your problems. Getting this aid was in response to the 4th November, 2021 letter of the CAO to the Prime Minister but CAO based on a plight from the local leadership of Ayer Town Council,” he said.

Baleke wooed the people of Kole to continue supporting the government and embracing its programs because they intended to uplift their standards of living.

He asked the people to love their families, their neighbours and to desist from taking the law into their hands but to always seek justice from the relevant authorities.

“We are here to ensure that you members of the lowest social class, the vulnerable poor and the marginalized are happy. We are here to make sure you benefit from government programs. Therefore our offices are open, come and share with us where you feel that you are not satisfied with service delivery,” Baleke said.

According to Emmanuel Olaro, the Chief Administrative Officer of Kole district local government, the farmers were affected by the hailstorm on October 14, 2021 and crops like maize, beans, and groundnuts among others were greatly affected.

“The farmers were completely left with nothing since the disaster was too much. They brought their cry to us, as leaders we wrote to OPM to help us with food relief for these farmers. We are happy that today we are here with the Deputy RDC as he commissions the distribution of this food aid,” said Olaro.

He also warned them against selling the food aid and urged them to take advantage of the current rains to grow crops.

Peter Odur the Ayer Town Clerk said a total 840 households received 20 Kg and 10Kg of maize flour and beans respectively.