Ugandan businessman and billionaire Sudhir Ruparelia City tycoon shares an inspirational and motivational quote to youth and entrepreneurs on doing business the right way and working smart as a strategy to creating sustainable business ventures in Uganda and creating wealth.

Uganda is a country with numerous opportunities and resources if fully utilized creating wealth is simple for everybody to enjoy the country.

“We all have obstacles thrown at us. Sometimes it feels like it’s more than you can take, but it is your ability to overcome these challenges that define your true potential.

Stories Continues after ad

“Life is filled with difficulties and trials. But if reaching the stars were easy, then everyone would be there. This is how you can set yourself apart from the pack; by fighting past the hardships of life, the constant barriers that you find, and take use of them to build even stronger than your former self.”

Sudhir, born 17 January 1956 is a Ugandan business magnate and investor of Indian origin. He is the chairman and majority shareholder in the companies of the Ruparelia Group.

His investments are mainly in the areas of banking, insurance, education, broadcasting, real estate, floriculture, hotels, and resorts.

In February 2020, Ruparelia was appointed as honorary Consul of the Republic of Nepal to Uganda, by Bidhya Devi Bhandari, the president of Nepal.

He started building his empire in Uganda in 1985 after returning from the United Kingdom, when he went after being expelled from Uganda by then President Idi Amin in 1972 along with the other Asians in the country.

Last month, he kicked off the construction of the multibillion-swanky Pearl Business Park.

The mega project with an estimated 15 months scheduled timeline from the onset of construction to completion will encompass office premises, a shopping centre, health and leisure amenities, a 5-star hotel, modern hospital, among other things.

Ruparelia Group, through Meera Investments Limited, is building the 18-acre mixed-use facility on the premises of the former Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) headquarters on Yusuf Lule Road in Kampala.

Ruparelia Group will divide the project into different phases. The first phase completion estimate is 2023, including office spaces, 16 lettable floors and two floors for parking.

The plan is to equip the facility with modern amenities such as a fully automated fire detection system on all floors and approximately 170 CCTV cameras in all public areas. In addition, the building will include internet access, a fitness centre and other health, safety and productivity utilities.

Meanwhile, on top of Pearl Business Park, Sudhir is also expanding Kabira Country Club, which is going to have a shopping mall complex attached to the hotel.

As if the above is not enough, mogul is also planning to build a 200-room Kingdom Kampala Hotel.

The Kingdom Kampala Hotel is estimated to be completed by 2026. This is another project by Meera Investments Limited, the real estate arm of the Ruparelia Group that owns a series of hotels, country clubs and over 300 commercial properties in and around Kampala.

Together with the government of Uganda, they will also build a modern Convention Centre at Commonwealth Speke Resort Munonyo. The centre will host 3,000 delegates and its first conference will be the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) scheduled for next year. The construction is estimated to cost $40 million (Shs140 billion).

Some of the companies he owns are; Premier Recruitment Limited, Crane Management Services Limited, Goldstar Insurance Company Limited, Kabira Country Club, Kampala International School Uganda, Kampala Parents’ School, Kampala Speke Hotel, Meera Investments Limited – Kampala, Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, Speke Resort and Conference Center – Munyonyo and Victoria University.