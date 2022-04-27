The Uganda Prisons Service (UPS) has dismissed all reports indicating that an inmate committed suicide in a government prison in Kalisizo, Rakai district.

“The Uganda Prisons Service informs that public that nobody committed suicide at Kalisizo government prison. All prisoners in custody are alive and accounted for,” the prisons spokesperson Frank Mayanja Baine said.

He said the public is informed that the false story should be ignored with utmost contempt.

Earlier reporters indicated that Robert Luyima committed suicide in a bathroom.