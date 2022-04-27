The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces-UPDF generals will participate in a friendly football match with Members of Parliament to celebrate the 48th birthday of the Commander of the Land Forces Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The match has been scheduled for Friday April 29, 2022 at 3pm at Philip Omondi Stadium Lugogo. Entrance will be free.

UPDF Generals team

Over the weekend, there were celebrations to mark the 48th birthday of Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. The celebrations kicked off with a marathon flagged off at Kololo independence grounds. There was also a music concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval and a dinner at State House in Entebbe where President Museveni hosted Paul Kagame.

This is not the first time UPDF Generals have engaged in a football game intended to bridge the social gap with the public. Last year, the Generals played a football game with journalists at the same stadium.