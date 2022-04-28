America’s Major League Soccer (MLS) NEXT Pro side Real Monarchs have announced the signing of Ugandan defender Aziz Kayondo from Vipers SC, to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract, pending league approval.

“Kayondo is a talented, young defender who has quickly risen to a high pedigree in African football, both with his club and the Uganda national team,” Real Salt Lake Assistant General Manager Tony Beltran said. “We believe this is just the beginning of what he can accomplish and are excited about the potential heights he can reach with Real Monarchs and our organization.”

Kayondo, 19, joins Real Monarchs from Vipers SC for the last four seasons, guiding them to their second Stanbic Uganda Cup Trophy in 2020.

Stories Continues after ad

Kayondo has been a feature of the Ugandan National Team ranks, making 11 appearances for the U-20 and U-23 squads, and recently recording his first appearance with the senior national team in their 2022 World Cup Qualifier against Rwanda.

Kayondo was named one of three finalists for the 2021 Airtel-Fufa Awards Men’s Player of the Year, given to the top player in Uganda. He was also named to the Best XI for the 2020 U-20 AFCON team after leading the U20 team to the finals of the tournament.

Real Monarchs are currently competing in the newly formed MLS NEXT Pro, with its next home match set for this Friday, April 29 against St. Louis City 2.

Real Monarchs is a professional soccer club playing in the MLS Next Pro, a third division league of American soccer. The team is owned by, and operates as the reserve team of, the Major League Soccer club Real Salt Lake.

Player Information

Name: Aziz Kayondo

Position: Defender

Height: 5’9″

Date of Birth: October 6, 2002

Age: 19

Birthplace: Kalungu, Uganda

Hometown: Kalungu, Uganda

Citizenship: Uganda