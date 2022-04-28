As a part of celebrations to mark 20 years of optical service, Med-Optics Ltd has re-launched its newly refurbished branch on Mabirizi, Kampala road.

Established in 2002, Med-Optics remains the preferred optical centre for many clients in the central business district. The Branch has qualified optometrists registered with the Ministry of Health’s Allied Health Professionals Council. Med Optics has received over 70,000 patients from various parts of the Country.

Med-Optics Managing Director Anguyo Dralega, an optometrist who practiced in the UK for several years before returning to Uganda in 2001, said this of the new-look centre.

“At Med-Optics, we believe that our clients deserve the best optical care available, so we invest in optical instruments to provide accurate and reliable prescriptions, we invest in our people through ongoing professional development and training, and we carefully select high quality lenses and frames to maximize the clients’ vision and comfort. It is important to us,” he said.

Med-Optics is able to achieve all of this at a low cost because it has grown over the previous two decades to become Uganda’s largest optical health firm, with nine locations and an optical laboratory that produces a variety of bifocal and progressive lenses. In addition, the organization imports a wide range of lenses to meet every optical demand, even those for complex cases that require specialized solutions.

The refurbished branch provides clients with comfort and professionalism, as well as the same value for money options, with single vision lenses starting at Shs 62,000.