Standard Chartered Bank Uganda together with Salaam Charity have made donations of an assortment of items including food items to support underprivileged communities as they seek to give back during the holy month of Ramadhan.

The four beneficiary communities include UGANET in Ntinda, Naguru Remand Home, Home of Joy (Salvation Army) located at Katanga and UMCA at Mengo.

In line with the Bank’s brand promise “Here for good” and STAND to ‘Lift participation’, the Bank is committed to improve the lives of people and their communities. This assistance is earmarked to help meet the needs of the underprivileged children and their caretakers.

Standard Chartered Bank has over the past 10 years joined the Muslim community to celebrate Ramadhan by hosting iftar dinners and having its employees volunteer to support several initiatives.

While handing over the donation, Margaret Kigozi, the Head, Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing Standard Chartered Bank Uganda said: “Standard Chartered Bank Uganda is very pleased to extend this donation to these organizations. Ramadan holds a unique position in our community as it is a special time of the year where believers undertake generous deeds.”

She said the Bank believes in the principles this holy month advances and we recognize our responsibility and role to support the communities where we do business and therefore committed to supporting various communities by living up to our Brand Promise ‘Here for good’, which is hinged on the strong belief ‘that only by doing good can we as a Bank become truly great’.

“We will continue to seek to be a force for good by being a responsible company, promoting and investing in the sustainable socio economic development in the community.” She said

Mrs. Zipula Wasike, the head of Home of Joy applauded the bank and Salam Charity for thinking about this in this critical period where prices of essential commodities have gone high.

The organisation looks after disable children from all over the country in a bid to see them become self reliant.

Dr. Karim Kaliisa, the Managing Director Salam TV Uganda said that was the third time that they were visiting the organisation.

“It is our role to point where there is need as Salam Charity. These Children are under privileged and therefore need attention every other time and you are not getting tire,” he said.