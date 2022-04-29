Odoch John Fisher is a professional boxer who started his career in the UPDF boxing side.

He represented Uganda in the African Boxing Championship where he displayed a high performance at the quarter finals to achieve a world card from International boxing organization to represent the country in World Youth Boxing Championship with Musoke Regan and Mazida Bunya.

Currently he is boxing for Team Hessen where he participated in Germany championships winning silver medal at national games and excelled to Bundesliga boxing in Team Hessen at the age of 18.

Odoch is born to Oroma Jesca and Oyoo Samuel, who was also a boxer at UPDF boxing clubs in the late 90s. He was brought to boxing by his uncle while he was 8 years old.

He was to represent Uganda in the 2017 youth common wealth games in Bahamas but because of financial stabilities he couldn’t go for the games.

The young German-based boxer fought at the 97th German Championships U22 with a brilliant performance and won the silver medal.

From October 29th, 2019 to November 2nd, 2019 the Germany boxing elite of state associations met and showed the audience top class sport and exciting fights. Also present was 18-year old Odoch John with his trainer Jakob Sawazki.

With a record of 13 wins in 37 fights so far, John traveled to Rostock as part of the Hessian boxing association.