The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed on promotion 10 officers to the position of Senior Principal Magistrate Grade One in an acting capacity in the Judiciary Service.

All the officers appointed have been serving as Grade One Magistrates in several courts across the country.

“This recruitment is to fill positions in the expanded Judiciary structure that provides a career ladder between the position of Chief Magistrate and Magistrate Grade One, and whose goal is to improve access to justice to the people,” JSC said in the statement.

Among those promoted are; Timothy Lumunye, Daniel Bwambale Busathiro, Martins Kirya, Irene Nambatya, Nassozi Rehema Ssebbowa, Albert Asiimwe, Mukasa Sanyu, Esther Nahirya, Stella Okwong Paculal and Jane Tibagonzeka.

The Judicial Service Commission is a body mandated to recruit judicial officers and regulate their conduct.