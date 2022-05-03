The Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nampiima Faridah has revealed that 23 people perished in road accidents during the Labour Day and Eid holidays.

Police recorded a total of 119 accidents in these two days and out of these 21 accidents were fatal, 62 were serious and 36 were minor.

“There were 111 accident victims during these two days and out of these 23 people died and 88 sustained injuries,” she said.

She said a total of 387 accidents occurred from 24th April to 30th April 2022 and out of these, 60 accidents were fatal, 213 were serious and 114 were minor. There were 341 accident victims during this period and out of these 67 people died and 274 sustained injuries.

A total number of 9,679 traffic offenders have been arrested and issued with EPS tickets on various traffic offences at various checkpoints in the whole country from 24th April to 2nd May 2022 among these Reckless driving 1,709, DMCs 2,089, invalid driving license 837, speeding 446, Not wearing seat belts 760, Riding without wearing a crash helmet 606, carrying more than one passenger on the motorcycle 144 among others.

“We continue to appeal to all drivers and road users on the roads to do your best to keep it safe and arrive alive by taking care of ourselves and other road users. Drive with discipline on the road and respect road signs,” she said.