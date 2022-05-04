Police has confirmed that 26 people have so far been confirmed dead following two separate road accidents that occurred on Wednesday morning.

One accident occurred at Mailo tano, along Mbale-tirinyi road claiming the lives of six people. The accident involved motor vehicles Reg no- UAT 995A (Raum) and UBH 437K (Toyota Hiace) and UBJ 676W (Toyota hiace).

The Six people confirmed dead have been identified as; Mulabi David, Namarome Fatima, Nambafu kurusum, Kafero isaka, and a yet to be unidentified male adult.

The cause of accident has been attributed to over speeding by the speeding taxi UBJ 676W.

The drivers of both Toyota hiaces are on the run, and efforts are underway to have them arrested.

Another accident occurred at around 10.30am, involving a link bus Reg No. UBA 003S that was traveling to Kampala from Fortportal.

“So far 20 people have been confirmed dead, out of whom thirteen are adults while 7 are juveniles. Out of the twenty, 11 are male and nine are female,” police said.

It happened 2kms from Fortportal city at a place called Sebitoli.

The injured were rushed to Buhinga hospital for first aid while the dead are at the same hospital for postmortem.