President Yoweri Museveni has declined to renew contracts of seven police directors at the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP).

The seven directors include; Director Community Policing AIGP Asan Kasingye, Director Operations AIGP David Ochom, Director CT AIGP Abass Byakagaba, Director Welfare AIGP Andrew Solowen, AIGP Haruna Isabirye Attached to America, AIGP John Ndugutse Attached to UN Nairobi and AIGP Joseph Mugisa Director Fire.

According to a source privy to information, every police officer at the rank is subject to a three years contract. The officers’ contracts expired in 2020 and they were subject to renewal; however the president has not responded.

The source said the AIGP Asan Kasingye has since handed over to his deputy Hillary Kulaige. The other senior officers are expected to do the same.