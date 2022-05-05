Crested Cranes head coach George Lutalo has summoned a provisional squad of 47 players to begin preparations for the upcoming TotalEnergies Women Africa Cup of Nations.

The squad summoned is composed of players featuring both in the domestic League (FUFA Women Super League) and a legion of foreign based players.

While announcing the squad at FUFA House, Mengo coach Lutalo indicated that the technical team has been following up on the players summoned and believes it is a good squad to perform.

“As the technical team we have made efforts to look at the players at their respective clubs and we are really hopeful that the team summoned will be able to deliver.” He stated.

The gaffer believes having the team play at CECAFA Women’s Championship will be a good opportunity to prepare well for TotalEnergies Women Africa Cup of Nations.

“It is a good chance for us to gauge ourselves and have good preparations for the final tournament. We know this region has very competitive teams that will give us the best challenge.” Lutalo indicated.

The Africa Women Cup of Nations will be staged in Morocco from 2nd – 23rd July and Uganda is in group A alongside hosts Morocco, Senegal and Burkina Faso.

The team will enter residential camp on Saturday, 7th May 2022. It should be noted that Uganda will host this year’s CECAFA Women’s Championship in Njeru from 22nd May – 5th June 2022.

Full Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Ruth Aturo(Katkan Tyovaen Palloillijat, Finland), Gloria Namakula (FC Tooro Queens, Uganda), Daisy Nakaziro (Uganda Martyrs WFC, Uganda), Daphine Nyayenga (She Corporate FC, Uganda), Vanessa Edith Karungi (Boldklubben AF 1893, Denmark)

Defenders: Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC, Uganda), Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals FC, Uganda), Aisha Nantongo (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC, Uganda), Viola Namuddu (Makerere University WFC, Uganda), Harima Kanyago (Uganda Martyrs WFC, Uganda), Margaret Namirimu (She Corporate FC, Uganda), Lukia Namubiru (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Yudaya Nakayenze (Lindey Wilson College, USA), Salena Allibhai (KAA Gent, Belgium), Adrine Birungi (Gaspo FC, Kenya), Phoebe Banura (UCU Lady Cardinals FC, Uganda), Madam Christine (Gaspo FC, Kenya), Jolly Kobusinge (FC Tooro Queens, Uganda), Sumaya Komuntale (FC Tooro Queens, Uganda), Miriam Ibunyu (She Corporate FC, Uganda)

Midfielders: Resty Kobusobozi (FC Tooro Queens, Uganda), Rhoda Nanziri (Kawempe Muslim Ladies, Uganda), Naome Nagadya (She Corporate FC, Uganda), Joan Nabirye (Vihiga Queens, Kenya), Sheebah Zalwango (FC Amani, DR Congo), Tracy Jones Akiror (AFC Ann Arbor, USA), Shamirah Nalugya ( Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Phiona Nabbumba (She Corporate FC, Uganda), Riticia Nabbosa (Lady Doves FC, Uganda)

Forwards: Sandra Kisakye (UCU Lady Cardinals FC, Uganda), Elizabeth Nakigozi (Uganda Martyrs WFC, Uganda), Lilian Mutuuzo (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Juliet Nalukenge (Chrysomolia FC, Cyprus), Natasha Shirazi (Maccabi Kishronot Hadera, Israel), Fauzia Najjemba (BIIK Shymkent, Kazakhstan), Viola Nambi (FC Dornbirn Ladies, Austria), Zaina Nandede (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals FC, Uganda), Rita Kivumbi (Mallbackens IF, Sweden), Sharon Nadunga (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC, Uganda), Sandra Nabweteme (Unattached), Favor Nambatya (She Corporate FC, Uganda), Fazila Ikwaput (Lady Doves, Uganda), Susan Atim (She Corporate FC, Uganda), Margaret Kunihira (Kampala Queens, Uganda), Grace Aluka (Olila High School, Uganda), Zaina Namuleme (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda)