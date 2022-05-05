The Ministry of Works and Transport has suspended the operations of Link buses for mechanical examination following the increasing road accidents involving their buses.

Yesterday, 20 people were confirmed dead, out of whom thirteen were adults while 7 were juveniles. The accident involved a link bus Reg No. UBA 003S that was traveling to Kampala from Fortportal. It happened 2kms from Fortportal city at a place called Sebitoli.

The Minister of State for Works and Transport (Works), Ecweru Musa Francis said they are concerned about the frequency of the accidents on the roads and will conduct an investigation to ascertain whether it is regulation which isn’t adequate or is it enforcement or is it sensitization that is lacking.

“Link busses to be suspended for mechanical examination to ensure that they are safe to be on the road. We need to have discussions with bus company managers to have them appreciate that they have an obligation to safeguard the lives of their passengers,” Ecweru said.

“We dispatched teams of road safety engineers and experts to the scenes to investigate the causes of the accidents. I will personally lead a team to the scene in Kyenjojo this morning to critically establish what could have gone wrong and to prescribe remedies.”

“We very concerned about the frequency of the accidents on our roads, and the number of lives lost, on well paved roads. We will conduct an investigation to ascertain whether it is regulation which isn’t adequate or is it enforcement or is it sensitization that is lacking,” he added.