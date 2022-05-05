Uganda Cup holders Vipers Sports Club have been drawn against Mbarara City FC in the semifinals.

Vipers SC are seeking their first-ever domestic double after having already sealed the League title. The Venoms are 14 points ahead of second placed KCCA FC with two games to end the season.

To achieve this, they will have to negotiate past the Ankole Lions on a home and away basis.

The other semifinal clash will be between Booma FC a regional league side from Masindi against BUL FC.

Booma FC have punched above weight and will be hoping to extend their fairytale run in the Cup, going all the way to the final.

BUL FC are hoping to get back to the final for the second successive year. The Jinja based side were thumped 8-1 by Vipers last season.

According to FUFA Professional Leagues Manager, Shawn Mubiru, there shall be no extra time if the aggregate score is tied. Therefore, teams will go straight to kicks from the penalty mark.

“The semifinal games will be played on a home and away basis. In case of a tie after the aggregate score, teams will go straight to spot kicks to determine the winner,” he confirmed during the draw.

First leg games will be played between May 10-12 while return leg encounters will be held between May 17-19.

The final will be played on either June 11 or 12, 2022 at a venue yet to be confirmed.

All the four teams in the semifinals are guaranteed of a cash prize of Shs12 million with the losing finalist earning Shs25 million while the Winner will bag Shs50 million.



Semifinal

Mbarara City Vs Vipers

Booma FC Vs BUL FC