President of Tanzania Suluhu Samia has arrived in Uganda for a two-day official visit at the invitation of President Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Museveni.

The purpose of this visit is to further strengthen the excellent historical and fraternal relations between the Republic of Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania.

President Suluhu will also address Business Executives, Policy makers, the Private Sector and other high-level Government officials at a Business dialogue with the view of abolishing tariff and non-tariff barriers that frustrate the flow of business and employment opportunities of populations of the two countries.

The Business Dialogue will among other things address Job creation, boost bilateral trade in goods and services, enhance Foreign Direct Investments and promote tourism.

Business dialogue is aimed at Strengthening the trade relationship and linkages between Uganda and Tanzania through high-level public-private sector dialogue for economic growth and job creation for the youth.

It also aimed at leveraging the dialogue to eliminate the tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade that affect job creation for the countries’ youths and create a business-to-business dialogue and partnerships between Ugandan and Tanzania Business Actors.

Business commitments between Uganda and Tanzania

Fast-tracking the implementation of Infrastructural developments in the areas of energy, water & road transportation and the Standard Gauge Railway with the capacity to employ up to 30,000 persons.

Exploitation of the pathogenic economy through the joint establishment of pharmaceutical companies to produce vaccines and veterinary drugs to help communities that keep livestock. This is expected to create at least 3000 direct jobs and 10000 indirect jobs in the value chain and Construction of the gas pipeline from Tanzania to Uganda.