The Coca-Cola system has unveiled a new iconic look of its leading sparkling lemon-lime flavored soft drink Sprite in a clear polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic bottle packaging.

This shift from its iconic green bottle means more Sprite bottles can be collected, recycled and reused to make new items, a move that is part of The Coca-Cola Company’s World Without Waste vision, which targets to collect and recycle the equivalent of every bottle or can it sells and use 50% recycled content in all its packaging by 2030.

“People in Uganda can enjoy a much better taste of their favorite sparkling lemon-lime drink knowing their bottle can be easily recycled and made into new items,” said Melkamu Abebe, the General Manager at Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in Uganda, during the launch.

Stories Continues after ad

“The shift from the green bottle to clear PET is a significant step in driving our sustainability agenda which is a key element of our business. We know that our vision for a World Without Waste is ambitious and can be challenging but together with our partners, we are committed to the course. This move also allows us to work with partners in the recycling industry and with waste collectors and aggregators to achieve more value for our recyclable plastics,” said

Melkamu Abebe, the General Manager at Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in Uganda, during the launch.

Clear PET can be made into a wide range of new products, such as pillow and duvet inners, as well as into new bottles, making it more valuable than green PET, which has limited uses.

“The World Without Waste” strategy represents The Coca-Cola Company’s commitment to doing business sustainably which includes addressing the packaging waste challenge. Additionally, clear PET plastic contributes to economic empowerment as it will contribute to enhanced income for waste reclaimers in Uganda who depend on collecting and selling packaging waste for a living,” said Debra Mallowah, Vice President Coca-Cola East and Central Africa Franchise (ECAF).

Since its launch 60 years ago, Sprite has been known for its iconic green bottle and this marks a major milestone in its growth and sustainability in various markets.

With its presence in over 200 countries, including Uganda, Sprite’s new transparent look features a see-through bottle, refreshed icon of the brand’s bold Sprite ‘spark’ with a distinct label and bright green cover.

Uganda becomes the 5th African market to introduce the Sprite clear PET, after South Africa, Nigeria, Ethiopia and Kenya.