The police sniffer dogs have aided detectives to arrest suspects of robbery and recovery of all the stolen property. The incidents happened in different parts of the country.

In Serere district, the K9 visited a scene of burglary and theft of salon items after a case was reported at Kamod Police Station. Police dog NES was introduced to the scene, trailed for a distance of about half a kilometre and led officers to the house of one suspect identified as Eyoku Fustino.

After a thorough search of his premises, all items that had been stolen from the saloon were recovered.

Stories Continues after ad

In Kitgum, a Case of theft of battery was reported at CPS Kitgum Vide SD Ref: 15/10/05/2022. The team of police officers responded with Police dog Fox and tracked the suspects for about 500 meters away from the scene of the crime to the home of Oyet Bosco and Ojwee. On checking their house, the battery was found and the suspects were arrested.

Meanwhile, at Madudu Police Post in Mubende, a police dog Gaza responded to the theft of bananas from the garden. The dog tracked a suspect up to his residence and recovered the exhibit where they were hidden under the bed.

The suspect identified as Kimbogwe was arrested.

Still, in Mubende at Nabingola Police Post, a case of theft of coffee from the compound was registered.

The police dog Gaza was introduced at the scene and it tracked down a suspect identified as Kiwanuka up to inside his house where the exhibit was recovered.

In Kazo district, the police dog aided the arrest of three criminals who were involved in the theft of coffee, slot machines and matooke. All the suspects involved were arrested.