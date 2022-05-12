The Electoral Commission has kicked off the two-day nomination exercise of candidates for the Omoro County parliamentary by-election.

“The Electoral Commission Uganda informs all stakeholders that Nominations of Candidates for the By-election of Member of Parliament, Omoro County are scheduled for Thursday 12th and Friday 13th May, 2022 at Omoro District Headquarters,” the spokesperson of EC Paul Bukenya said.

The inspection of Candidates’ nomination Papers and Lodging of complaints will be conducted from Saturday 14th until Thursday 19th, May, 2022.

Stories Continues after ad

“Meanwhile the Candidates meeting with the Returning Officer to harmonise campaign programmes and formation of Liason Committees is scheduled for this Saturday 14th, May, 2022,” Bukenya added.

Campaigns will run from May 16 to 24.

The by-election will take place on May 26, 2022 at the designated polling stations in Omoro constituency, Omoro District.

The Omoro County seat fell vacant following the death of Speaker of Parliament Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah on 20th March 2022 in Seattle, USA.