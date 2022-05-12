The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director, Dorothy Kisaka hosted a delegation of the African Development Bank (AfDB), led by the Director General for the East Africa Region, Nnenna Lily Nwabufo to discuss the Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation Project that is being funded by the bank.

In 2019, KCCA secured a loan worth $288 million from AfDB to reconstruct 69km of the city’s road network. This is expected to cover at least 15 dilapidated roads in Kampala.

During the meeting, Nwabufo assured KCCA that the bank is ready to work with the city’s leadership to address all the bottlenecks hampering the project and make sure it succeds.

“It is in our own interest to walk together with you to ensure this project succeeds. We know there are challenges but we are available to offer solutions,” Nwabufo said.

She called for the speedy implementation of the project that has delayed to take off and is currently behind schedule. The delays have been attributed to the effects of Covid19 and other challenges like land acquisition.

“These projects should not be delaying, if you are able to finish this project on time it will change the city and make it more liveable,” Nwabufo noted.

She is optimistic that by next year, the project will have taken off and some progress registered.

“We have seven months to resolve the issues delaying us so th eproject can kick off. I hope to visit some of these projects when I come back here next year,” Nwabufo stated.

The KCCA Executive Director, Kisaka appreciated the Director General for finding time to visit KCCA and offering her guidance on the project.

“I would like to express my deep sense of gratitude for the support we have received from AfDB to uplift the roads in Kampala,” Kisaka said.

She explained that the money from AfDB will enable KCCA improve the road network in the city and this will reduce travel inconveniences occasioned by potholed roads.

The road improvement project has been prepared and is ready for implementation having completed designs and tender documentation.

“There is progress being made and we promise that we shall get the required results,” Kisaka said.

Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, the AfDB Uganda Country Director appreciated the cooperation between KCCA and the bank which he said has been excellent.

“It is good to follow up so that things are expedited. We haven’t achieved even 1% on this investment but we are hopeful it will take off,” Ngafuan said.

The Acting Director for Engineering and Technical Services at KCCA, Jacob Byamukama said the institution is ready to kickstart the project as soon as all the boxes are ticked.

“On some of the roads we secured land through consent but on others we have to get the right of way and this requires compensation. The good thing we have the budget to compensate and this is no longer a challenge,” Byamukama said.

KCCA has also made significant progress in as far as the recruitment of project staff is concerned.

“By end of this month we will be have recruited all the project staff and office space will be provided,” Byamukama said.

The news of this funding comes as a relief to city dwellers, who of recent are experiencing unprecedented increase in potholes and other defects that are mainly a result of old roads.

Some of the roads to be improved include; Kitezi, Salama, Sentema, Namuwongo, Luwafu, Lubega, Mutesa I, Kayemba, and Wamala roads.

Others are; Old Port Bell Road, Spring Road, Port Bell Road, Ssuna road, 7th Street, 8th Street, Mugema road, Masiro road.

Kyebando ring road, 5th Street and Kisasi road will also be worked on.