The National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Andrew Ojok Oulanyah, a son to the late Speaker of Parliament Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah has been nominated to contest for Omoro County parliamentary seat.

Appearing before the Omoro District Returning Officer, Kagona Moses, Ojok was accompanied by the NRM Secretary General Richard Twodong, Former Wakiso District woman MP Rosemary Sseninde, Party spokesperson Emmanuel Dombo and other members.

Speaking after nomination, Mr. Ojok said: “I am here to complete the projects which my father had started. He started a lot of projects and to the sad note he could not complete them. I’m ready to lead my people. I also believe the State House, NRM, the people of Omoro County and Parliament will stand with me.”

The former Aruu County MP Odonga Otto rallied the people of Omoro to vote for Ojok to complete all the projects which were started by the Late Oulanyah.

“I am here to support my son Andrew Ojok Oulanya for the position of MP Omoro County. Let him go to parliament and finish the work that his father had started.” Otto said

The NRM Secretary General applauded the people of Omore for overwhelming support and urged them to turn up on the polling day to vote for the deceased’s son.

“I would like to thank the people of Omoro County for receiving Ojok Andrew Oulanyah’s candidature with overwhelming support. I equally thank them for supporting the NRM party and President Yoweri Museveni,” Twodong said.

Onen Jimmy Walter (Independent), Ondonga Terence (Independent), Tolit Simon (National Unity Platform) and Kizza Oscar (Alliance for National Transformation) were also yesterday declared nominated to contest for the seat of Directly-elected Member of Parliament.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Speaker of parliament Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah. Oulanyah died on 20th March 2022 in Seattle, USA barely two months after he was admitted in February this year and was laid to rest on Apr 8, 2022.

According to the secretary to the Electoral Commission Mulekwah Leonard the by-election will take place on 26th May 2022 at the designated polling stations in Omoro constituency, Omoro District.