Founded by Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, the Ruparelia Group of Companies is a privately owned Ugandan company.

As the largest home-grown business in

Uganda, its boundary pushing market leadership began in the 1980s.

Grown through years of painstaking adherence to excellence, the Ruparelia Group is responsible for the ownership of companies that feature unique brands which provide services to the Real Estate, Hospitality & Tourism, Education, Insurance, Agriculture, Financial Services, Media and Advertising in Uganda.

Ruparelia Group is one of the biggest income taxpayers in Uganda. It greatly contributes to the 7.5% of Uganda’s real estate sector and as a result, to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Much of this revenue has been donated to various charities through the Ruparelia Foundation.

The Group’s award winning performance in hospitality has led to Speke Resort and Conference Centre being named Africa’s best Luxury Lakeside Resort in the 2019 World Luxury Hotel Awards, while Kabira Country Club bagged the award for Best Luxury Boutique Hotel.

Sudhir Ruparelia, the Group’s founder and Chairman, is the majority shareholder in the companies that comprise the group. Through his business vision, The Ruparelia Group instituted an exemplary set of operating standards and expectations that are the same for each subsidiary within the conglomerate.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Ruparelia Group of Companies, I’m happy to introduce to you the Pearl Business Park, our most recent under development mixed property. This latest project is one of the several dozen green field projects, developed over the last 25 years and one of the very many to come in the near future,” the property mogul noted.

Rajiv Ruparelia, the Managing Director of Ruparelia Group says,” For over 25 years, Ruparelia Group has had a vision that emphasizes creating opportunities for all, especially Ugandans, to take advantage of the economies of scale and expertise to either affordable own and rent/lease high quality and high performance properties in the finest locations in Kampala.”

Mr. Rajiv

Last month, Ruparelia Group kicked off the construction of the multibillion-swanky Pearl Business Park.

The mega project with an estimated 15 months scheduled timeline from the onset of construction to completion will encompass office premises, a shopping centre, health and leisure amenities, a 5-star hotel, modern hospital, among other things.

Pearl business Park is under construction

Ruparelia Group, through Meera Investments Limited, is building the 18-acre mixed-use facility on the premises of the former Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) headquarters on Yusuf Lule Road in Kampala.

Ruparelia Group will divide the project into different phases. The first phase completion estimate is 2023, including office spaces, 16 lettable floors and two floors for parking.

The plan is to equip the facility with modern amenities such as a fully automated fire detection system on all floors and approximately 170 CCTV cameras in all public areas. In addition, the building will include internet access, a fitness centre and other health, safety and productivity utilities.

Meanwhile, on top of Pearl Business Park, Sudhir is also expanding Kabira Country Club, which is going to have a shopping mall complex attached to the hotel.

Kingdom Mall expansion

As if the above is not enough, mogul is also planning to build a 200-room Kingdom Kampala Hotel.

The Kingdom Kampala Hotel is estimated to be completed by 2026. This is another project by Meera Investments Limited, the real estate arm of the Ruparelia Group that owns a series of hotels, country clubs and over 300 commercial properties in and around Kampala.

Together with the government of Uganda, they will also build a modern Convention Centre at Commonwealth Speke Resort Munonyo. The centre will host 3,000 delegates and its first conference will be the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) scheduled for next year. The construction is estimated to cost $40 million (Shs140 billion).

Commonwealth Resort Munyonyo

Some of the companies he owns are; Premier Recruitment Limited, Crane Management Services Limited, Goldstar Insurance Company Limited, Kabira Country Club, Kampala International School Uganda

Kabira Country club

Others are:Kampala Parents’ School, Kampala Speke Hotel, Meera Investments Limited – Kampala, Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, Speke Resort and Conference Center – Munyonyo and Victoria University.

Victoria University

The group’s upcoming projects include; One-10 Apartments, Kingdom Kampala Phase II, Banda New Warehouse Block B, Bukoto Staff Housing and Vista Apartments among others.