President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Professor John Okedi to be the new Chancellor of Kyambogo University, replacing Professor Pancras John Mukasa Ssebuwufu whose term expired in February.

According to Professor Eli Katunguka Rwakishaya, the Kyambogo University Vice-Chancellor, the term of the previous Chancellor expired in February this year and by law, every university must have a chancellor to preside over the ceremonial functions of the university

“We presented the matter to the University Council and the Council met on 10th March this year, and nominated Professor John Okedi as the next Chancellor. We sent his name to the President coz he is the appointing authority, and it took some time since the President was busy. It was only last week that he signed the instrument and sent it back to us,” says Prof Katunguka.

Professor Katunguka says the choice of having Prof John Okedi is the right one since he served Kyambogo in many capabilities and performed beyond everyone’s expectations. He further revealed that Prof Okedi is a thorough academic, with all the experiences that everyone would wish to have.

Professor Okedi has served Kyambogo University as the Chairperson of Kyambogo University Council, which is the supreme governing body of the university for ten years, the recent one being the Chairperson of the 4th University Council and Chairperson of Appointment Board for also ten years.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Katunguka added that, he Prof Okedi knows everything about Kyambogo University, and that he is at a level where every university would grab him to become the Chancellor.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Kyambogo University 4th Council handover ceremony to the 5th Council in Kampala on Friday, Prof John Okedi told this reporter that he was a happy man when he received the good news of his appointment from the President.

“In that position as a Chancellor, one represents the President in the University; therefore you play pivotal and advisory roles in the management of the university,” said Prof Okedi.

He says he will work hard with the administration, top management, and the Kyambogo community to implement the university set strategic plans, objectives, and goals.

Prof Okedi will assume his duties next week, according to Vice-Chancellor Prof Katunguka.

In September 2018, the University Council noted that Professor Ssebuwufu’s term as Chancellor of Kyambogo University had expired on 14th February 2018. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni re-appointed Prof Ssebuwufu as Chancellor for another term of four years with effect from 19th February 2018, which would expire in February 2022.