130 officers have sat for United Nations (UN) interviews ahead of an opportunity to work in the Mission to advance their experience and policing at the International level.

The assessment exercise that had 42 female and 88 male police officers was convened at MTAC building in Nakawa- Kampala this Monday 16th May 2022.

The officers were subjected to written interviews that were conducted by officials from UN SAAT Coordinator, Mr Eya Mahadeen from UN headquaters based in New York and Ms Wafa Ben El Ayara based at United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS).

Mr Mahadeen stated that the assessment will be conducted in five stages. He emphasized cooperation, compliance and strict adherence to the rules and regulations to avoid disqualification.

“Those who will qualify will get an opportunity to serve with UN mission, something that will be a life changer professionally from the experience acquired and financial status,” he stressed.

According to the head Peace and Support Operations, Commissioner Amoru Martin, Uganda Police Officers perform tremendous tasks assigned because most of them are hardworking, social, responsible and extremely experienced.

Mr Amoru reiterated that the officers that will qualify are to be deployed in United Nations Mission in South Sudan with a two year validity.