Five people have been arrested by a team of officers who were on night patrol at about 4am on 17th May 2022 along Kibuloka-Naluma road in Nabweru south II in Nansana police division.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the patrol team sighted four people and moved in to make arrests, but one managed to get away, and only three were arrested.

Upon body search of the three suspects, the officers recovered housebreaking implements. Meanwhile, the continuous patrol in the area led police to a vehicle that seemed abandoned.

The officers approached the car and found two occupants who were asked to disembark, but they tried to resist by igniting the car. This prompted the Police officers to caution them of the repercussions of resisting. They later opened the car and were also arrested.

“A search has been done at their different homes and suspected stolen items, housebreaking implements and a head sock mask has been recovered. We have established that the vehicle recovered UBJ 207 Z SIENTA grey in color in the Dark spot of Kibuloka is used by the thugs to carry away what is stolen during the robbery,” Owoyesigyire said.

It is currently parked at Nabweru Police station while efforts are underway to have the five suspects processed and taken to courts of law.

Owoyesigyire said night operations are still ongoing with the aiming of deterring crime and arresting criminals in the policing area of Nansana.