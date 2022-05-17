The First Son and Commander of Land Forces of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has revealed that he will be visiting Kenya next week. Gen. Muhoozi said on Twitter.

“To all my thousands of Kenyan followers and relatives I shall be in my second homeland next week to meet my big brother. After that we need to have a big party to celebrate the unity between Kenya and Uganda!” he tweeted.

This will be the second time Gen. Muhoozi visits Kenya since he last went there this year in January, where he was invited by the Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta during the inauguration of the Inland Container Depot in Naivasha.

The Commander has not only visited Kenya but also last year he visited Somalia where assessed UPDF troops in the newly liberated town of Bulo Marer, one of the major towns that were until recently still under the control of the terrorist group. He congratulated all the troops and commanders that participated in battles for having done well and made UPDF proud.

Recently, Muhoozi visited Rwanda and held talks with President Kagame which resulted in the reopening of the Rwanda-Uganda border, which had been closed since 2019.