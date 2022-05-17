The Operation Shujaa in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will officially stop in two weeks, Eagle Online has learnt. The Operation aimed at flashing out the Allied Democratic Force (ADF) terrorists in DRC.

According to Commander of Land Forces Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the original agreement indicates that the operation is supposed to last for six months.

“Operation Shujaa will officially cease in about two weeks according to our original agreement. It was supposed to last for 6 months. Unless I get further instructions from our Commander in Chief or CDF, I will withdraw all our troops from DRC in two weeks,” Muhoozi said.

Since it was launched in November 2021, the operation is being conducted by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC). Since then, the joint forces captured over 34 ADF terrorists and scores injured.

The two Forces are currently engaged in road construction and rehabilitation works to facilitate and further secure the movement of soldiers and the displaced civilian population, particularly on Mbau- Kamango and Mobili axes, Kamango-Semuliki- Beni.

In November last year, the two Forces launched joint air and artillery strikes against ADF camps. The attacking of ADF camps follows three terror attacks which claimed four lives and scores injured. According to police the first explosive occurred at Digida Pork joint in Komamboga, Lungala along Kampala Masaka Highway, Parliamentary Avenue and Kampala Central Police Station (CPS).