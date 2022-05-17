Voting for Women Councils and Committees at village level is set to take place on July 7, 2022.

The current Women Councils and Committees were elected during the period June – August 2018, and the Executive Committee of the National Women’s Council was constituted on 23rd – 24 August 2018.

According to the National Women’s Council Act, the terms of office of the said Councils and Committees is four (4) years, implying their term will elapse in August 2022.

“The voting for Women Councils at village level will take place on 7th July. The exercise is progressive in nature and will therefore progress to Parish, sub-county, to the district, up to the National Delegates Conference for Women Councils Executive Committee from 23rd -24th August,” the Electoral Commission spokesperson, Paul Bukenya said.

“We released the Programme for Women Councils Elections on February 18, we notified the Political Parties, and other stakeholders. From March 10, we went across the country conducting stakeholders meetings, we put the country on notice and representatives of women, and have also conducted awareness Programmes,” Bukenya added.

Nomination of candidates at the Sub County Headquarters will take place from 27th June to 1st July 2022.

The campaign period for Women Councils and Committees Elections will be done from 4th to 6th July, 2022, within the villages.