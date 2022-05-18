First Lady and Education Minister, Hon. Janet Museveni on Tuesday, 17th May, 2022 visited Makerere University where she officially opened new teaching facilities and laid two foundation stones for the reconstruction and restoration of the iconic Main Building and another, for the School of Law.

The Central Teaching Facilities 1 and 2 that were officially opened by the Education Minister are housing lecture rooms, administrative offices, boardrooms, a 1000 seater auditorium, and study rooms among others.

The First Lady also laid a foundation stone for the new School of Law building that will have a Moot Court room, Seminar Rooms, Lounges, Lactation Room, Offices, and Judge’s Ante Room among other facilities.

“I am both honored to lay a foundation stone for the reconstruction of the Makerere University Main Building and the School of Law. It is my prayer that God will indeed be the foundation of the structure and for the University for all time,” Janet said.

She went on to open The Dental School and Hospital which is expected to boost dental studies at the university. It is equipped with a Plant/Machine Room, Dental Studios/Clinics, Recovery Rooms, Washrooms, Storage and Staff Offices, Student Locker Spaces among other things.

Hon. Janet Museveni concluded the visit by laying a foundation stone for the reconstruction of the Main Building, which will have facilities including but not limited to the; Museum, Gallery, Exhibit Preparation Room, Archives, Central Stores, Lifts, Souvenir Shop and administrative offices.

Hon. Janet Museveni, who last visited the university in September 2020, when the Main Building had just been gutted by fire, was elated to note that she now returns on a happy note to lay a foundation stone for the reconstruction of the Main Building.

“We must therefore seek God’s guidance and help as we raise new foundations, rebuild the waste places and repair the broken walls, restoring the paths for the generations to come. One of our guiding Scriptures at the Ministry of Education and Sports is Isaiah 61:4, which says; they shall rebuild the ancient ruins, they shall raise up former devastations, they shall repair the ruined cities and devastations of many generations,” Janet stated.

The Education Minister applauded the Council and the management team led by Prof Nawangwe for being good stewards of the infrastructure entrusted to them. He thanked them for providing leadership to the institution.

Mrs. Lorna Magara, the Chairperson of the Makerere University Council talked of how the Education Minister passionately pursued the construction of the Dental Hospital which has enabled the institution’s dental programme to gain clearance from regional accreditation bodies.

The Vice-Chancellor of Makerere University, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe thanked Hon. Janet Museveni for her untiring efforts in making Makerere a world class university. He went ahead to mention that she has had a direct input in raising the resources for all these infrastructure projects costing more than Shs 60 billion.

Speaking on behalf of Makerere@100 Organizing Committee, Rt. Hon. Dan Fred Kidega, Deputy Chairperson of the University Council thanked the First Lady for her stewardship in negotiating $300m for the construction of the university teaching hospital. The teaching hospital is part of the legacy projects earmarked as part of the activities to commemorate Makerere’s 100 years of existence.

The Education Minister is expected to return to Makerere University together with His Excellency the President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Monday 23rd May, 2021 at the 72nd Graduation Ceremony.