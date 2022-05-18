MTN MoMo Ltd, Uganda’s leading mobile Financial Services company is set to announce the set of car winners in its ongoing MoMo Nyabo Waaka promotion that was launched last week.

Three lucky MTN MoMo customers who have participated in the promotion by simply depositing money on their MoMo accounts will walk away with Toyota Succeed Cars.

Since the official launch of the Promo, MTN MoMo has been sensitizing the public about how to participate in the promotion as well as staying vigilant against fraudsters. Following the launch of the promotion, MTN MoMo held physical sensitization drives in the various divisions of Kampala including Nakawa, Kawempe, Rubaga, Makindye, Central as well as Jinja town. The rest of the country is getting sensitized about the ongoing promotion through different media platforms.

Richard Yego, the MTN MoMo Managing Director said this awareness drive is to ensure that MTN customers keep their accounts active by depositing money. Yego urged Ugandans to be aware of conmen noting that all the winners shall be contacted only by 0312120000.

In this promotion, MTN is giving away 24 Toyota Succeed cars and Mobile Money worth 2 billion shillings to over 16,000 MTN MoMo customers and over 5000 MoMo agents in a period of 8 weeks.

Every week, three lucky customers will win cars while 2000 MoMo customers and 135 MoMo agents will win Mobile Money worth Shs100,000 each.

The car winners’ draw will be televised on NBS TV and Bukedde TV every Thursday at 8:30pm. Tune in to one of these TV channels tomorrow to find out who the first car winners of the MoMo NyaboWaaka edition promotion will be.

The cars will be delivered to the winners by the MTN MoMo promotion team at no cost while the Mobile Money winners will have their money sent directly to their phones

“Every MTN customer is eligible to win as long as they keep depositing money on their MTN MoMo Accounts.” Yego said, urging customers to participate in the highly-rewarding promotion.