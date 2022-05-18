The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) candidate in Omoro County by-election, Kizza Oscar has contested the nomination of the National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s Andrew Ojok Oulanyah.

Kiiza has given the Electoral Commission (EC) up to Friday, May 20, 2022, to clarify on the nomination Ojok Oulanyah, which he claims is inappropriate.

In a Kiiza’s petition to the EC he said that Ojok has a different name on his National ID and academic papers. Yet, he continues to use the name “Oulanyah.”

“I wish to lodge and register my complaint against the purported nomination of a persons the NRM presented as a candidate called “Ojok Andrew Oulanyah,” the petition reads in part.

Kiiza claims that the person who was nominated by the NRM has no academic papers because the two names are different in law which makes his nomination illegal.

“The person nomination as ‘Ojok Andrew Oulanyah’ does not exist and has no academic qualifications but has instead attached and is using academic papers for Ojok Andrew O,” he added.

Kiiza said that Ojok’s nomination undermines the Parliamentary Act 2002 Section 13 and wants the EC to conclude that it was “irregular and illegal.”

Tasked to comment on the allegations, Ojok told this website that he was yet to receive the complaint officially.

“Once we receive a petition, we shall drop the defence officially. There should be no offence in that respect,” Ojok said.

Ojok said that he is not scared because he is sure that he has all the necessities required by the EC to contest.

“We are very sure of victory, they are now scared and going into technicalities,” he said.