Skyz Hotel Naguru along with other two properties owned by Patrick Bitature under Simba Telecom Limited company have been listed for auctioning over defaulting bank loans.

“Duly instructed by M/s Kirunda & Wasige Advocates, on behalf of their client the registered mortgagee, we shall proceed to sell by public auction/private treaty the undermentioned property under the Mortgage Act, 2009 unless the debtor/mortgagor pays the entire outstanding loan balance and all costs attendant to our clients within 30 calendar days from the date of this advert, our client shall sake or take possession of the property described here to recover all the monies owed,” the notice reads.

The other properties are Elizabeth Royal Apartments in Kololo and Moyo Close Apartments.