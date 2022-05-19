Information reaching Eagle Online desk indicates that the Inspector General of Government (IGG) Beti Kamya has been reportedly hospitalized after suffering a sudden heart attack before appearing to COSASE meeting

Kamya reportedly collapsed after a sudden sharp pain to her heart and was rushed to a yet to be identified hospital in Kampala by her daughter.

According to our source, Kamya was slated to appear before the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authority and State Enterprises (COSASE) over controversial land disputes during her reign as Minister of Lands.

COSASE chairperson Joel Ssenyonyi says he received the information of her health condition from Kamya’s daughter.

Kamya is on the spot for using her position to wrongly allocate land to investors at Nakawa-Naguru estate, in Nakawa Division, Kampala.

She was recently grilled by COSASE on how Anil Damani, Seven Hills and Internal Medicines Virginia were allocated land at the Nakawa-Naguru estate.

Kamya is said to have written a letter on May 6, 2020 to the Uganda Land Commission(ULC) while still Minister of Lands demanding allocation of 15 acres of land to Internal Medicine Virginia to construct a research hospital facility .

Kamya responded saying the letter was for emphasis to support an applicant to do what the President had directed.

“Allocation [of land] to Virginia took too long. The presidential directive allocating this land I think goes beyond when I was Minister for Kampala. I found it there but these people [investors] had been moving up and down until the Cabinet made a definite decision,” she told the committee in April .