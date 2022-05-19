The Inspector General of Police, IGP Okoth Martin Ochola has extended a financial boost to Police marathon athletes ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth games due 28th July in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The financial assistance was delivered by Senior Superintendent of Police, (SSP) Kalule Abu on behalf of the IGP during his courtesy visit to Police Athletics Training Camp in Kapchorwa.

“The IGP has appreciated your efforts, endurance and discipline exhibited as you participate in different field tracks trials,” Kalule told the Commonwealth Games- bound athletes.

Stories Continues after ad

He further applauded them for not only representing the Police Force, but also lifting Uganda’s flag high.

Kalule noted that the IGP had promised to promote all Special Police Constables (SPC) into full Police officers and all the paper work is in progress.

“Continue being disciplined, focused and supportive to one another. This will help you achieve more as you build your career on track and in Uganda Police Force,” he advised.

The package from the IGP will cater for the athletes’ welfare to lift and boost their morale and stay at the high altitude training camp.

Team manager Ali Ngainoka and Coach Njia Benjamin appreciated the financial aid rendered to the athletes and promised to work harder in spearheading the team towards achieving the objectives and talent development.

11 Police athletes made the national team roster that will represent Uganda at the upcoming Commonwealth games. The team is headlined by world champion, ASP Joshua Cheptegei and IP Chemutai Peruth.

Some of the upcoming young talent include; SPC Kiplagat Victor, SPC Chesang Priscar and SPC Chemistu Janat who will be taking part in the World Junior Championships in Colombia next month.

The same team will also represent at the Inter Forces games and the East African Police Chiefs Organization games (EAPCO) earmarked for September 2022.