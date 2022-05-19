President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is this Sunday expected to address the nation about the current Economic situation. The address has been confirmed by Nabusayi Lindah Wamboka, the Senior Press Secretary to President Museveni.

“President Museveni will this Sunday May 22, 2022 at 8 pm address the Nation on the current Economic situation. The address will be broadcast live from Nakasero State Lodge. Please save date and tune in, to all Television and Radios,” she tweeted.

The president is expected to speak about the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities in the country.

Mr. Matia Kasaija, the Minister for Finance Planning and Economic Development has since blamed the skyrocketing price of commodities to high prices of fuel and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Currently, most of the prices of essential commodities in the country have doubled.