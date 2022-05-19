The final of the 48th Stanbic Uganda Cup edition will be between current holders Vipers SC and BUL FC.

BUL FC eliminated Booma FC on Wednesday to progress to a second consecutive Uganda Cup final with a 6-1 on aggregate.

Karim Ndugwa’s half goal gave BUL Victory to cruise to the final. The veteran forward headed home Ivan Wani’s cross to settle the return leg contest and ensure the Jinja based outfit returned to the final.

Alex Isabirye’s men advanced having won the first leg fixture 5-1 in Masindi.

Two-time winners Vipers (2016 and 2021) also progressed to the final with a 6-1 aggregate win over Mbarara City FC.

The Venoms put up a brilliant display to dispatch the Ankole Lions, winning the return leg played at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende 4-0. They had secured a 2-1 advantage from the reverse fixture last week.

It will be a repeat of last season’s final where the Venoms thumped BUL 8-1 at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Vipers are attempting to win a domestic double having already sealed the Uganda Premier League title.

The Uganda Cup final will be played on June 12th in Masindi. The winner represents Uganda in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Uganda Cup final 2022

Vipers SC vs BUL FC

12th June 2022

Masindi Municipal Stadium.