The last few weeks has seen terrible wind of regime change hovering over Zimbabwe and the entire Southern Africa. First Rwanda on the behest of France accused Zimbabwe of harbouring those that committed genocide in 1994, secondly some Africa funded by USA and France and their outfit of Open Society Foundation OSF have ignited the rumour of extraditing the former Ethiopia Leader from Zimbabwe, thirdly the USA has opened a regime change office in Lusaka Zambia.

It is now clear that the “external dark forces” that have always created conflicts in Africa through the French DSGE have decided to surround and demonize Zimbabwe by giving it a bad name as a country that harbors killers and those who commit genocide across Africa. The United Nations 1954 Convention gives Mengistu Haile Mariam a right to be protected and to be given security once given Asylum in any country in the world.

The ominous conundrum shrouding the eminent extradition of the former Ethiopian Prime Minister Mengistu Haile Mariam is a premonition and a foresight of the danger and pandemonium that lurks ahead, if Zimbabwe shall without any instinctive admonition moves ahead and expedites it. Zimbabwe should be aware of the cobwebs of intrigues that the regime changers have laid ahead of 2023 Elections.

It should prick the conscience, and trouble the hearts of those who stand for peace and stability of Ethiopia, that such a bizarre and preposterous scheme is being forged by George Soros groups and a few individuals who underestimate the far-reaching consequences of such a horrendously vile decision. It’s a ticking time bomb, not an easy fete as imagined by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Zimbabwe or others who intend to take that route.

Some of us have been against Mengistu’s extradition since time immemorial, not because we do not believe in justice, but because of the wretched repercussions and the price Ethiopians would have to pay for it. To what ends would we benefit by extraditing one man but throw an entire nation into further strife and mayhem and lose it?

And Zimbabwe Government must stand against this move that is likely to plunge both Zimbabwe and Ethiopia into the abyss and crevasse of regime change

(Zimbabwe) and another civil war in (Ethiopia), which will be catastrophic to both countries that are yet to emerge from the dusts and the ravages of sanctions for Zimbabwe and civil war for Ethiopia.

To scratch and chafe old wounds will only bequeath pain, anguish and suffering to the country Ethiopia that is still struggling to recover from the wounds of a civil created and supported by the same western nations…

To borrow from Francis Imbuga’s book “Betrayal in the City”- When the madness of an entire nation disturbs a solitary mind, it is not enough to say the man is mad. For over three decades, Zimbabwe did not extradite Mengistu, and it wasn’t out of madness, but keen consideration of the sequel of such a move.

That’s the leaf that we must borrow from. Mengistu helped in the Liberation of Zimbabwe by supplying military equipment and the Western Nations have not forgiven him. They want to use backdoor diplomacy to do so.

It must also be understood that, Mengistu fled to Zimbabwe as a fugitive; he went as a refugee, and under the United Nations 1954 Geneva Convention, a refugee is protected in the country he flies to. There was nothing hidden under the wraps about his stay in Zimbabwe, the matter should not be sensationalized by French agents that are embedded in African systems.

Therefore Zimbabwe should interrogate the sincerity of those pushing for his extradition, is it being done in good faith? The answer is no, it is not.

After the late President Robert Mugabe left office in 2017, former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn made unsuccessful attempts to have Mengistu extradited back to Ethiopia to face charges of genocide. However, things were to change soon after his resignation.

The Government in Ethiopia is run by a man who worked for George Soros Dr. Ahmed was an agent of France until he started killing Tigre people. President Ed Mnangagwa government should not fall to this trap. Is Mengistu’s extradition being used for Political expediency? Definitely!

Otherwise, if Desalegn and many others like him who stood for extradition were honest on their intentions, then why did he pay Mengistu a courtesy call in Harare and together posed for cameras smiling teeth to teeth after resigning as the Prime Minister?

In deciding whether or not extradite Mengistu, Zimbabwe must apply Solomonic wisdom and explore all the possible consequences of such a decision. If Zimbabwe is not keen, it might end up cutting the child into half, and the biggest losers and those who will bear the brunt of this will be the Zimbabwean and Ethiopian people.

Those baying for Mengistu’s extradition and exhumation of remains of the late Rwandan fugitive Protais Mpiranya are the same ‘French proxy mercenaries” and agents provocateur hellbent to revive old scores and cause anguish to the victims of the genocide.This move will raise more tribulation than solace.

It has been more than three decades for both countries, of what purpose would it be to disrupt these countries social fabric? In Rwanda Peace has returned, why exhume the body of the dead? The GACHACHA courts have healed the people of Rwanda. How will the exhumed dead body heal the living? These type of machinations are triggers of Regime Change that the French use.

There are those who say justice has no expiry date, but if the same justice is potent of putting a country at the brink of disintegration, then Zimbabwe ought to tread carefully and apply diplomacy, reason and magnanimity.

