The Electoral Commission has cleared all the six candidates in the Omoro County by-election race to appear on the ballot.

This was after several of their nominations were contested in connection to academic qualifications and the names on their National IDs.

“In exercise of its powers as provided for under Article 61(1)(f) of the Constitution and Section 15 of the Electoral Commission Act CAP 140, the Electoral Commission has finalised hearing of complaints that were raised in respect of ineligibility of candidates Tolit Simon (NUP); Odong Justine (FDC); Kizza Oscar (ANT); Onen Jimmy Walter (IND); Odonga Terence (IND) and Andrew Ojok Oulanyah (NRM) to contest for Member of Parliament, Omoro County Constituency, Omoro District,” the electoral body said in a statement.

Stories Continues after ad

“The Commission has found that the above candidates complied with the requirements for nomination, and has accordingly upheld the decision of the Returning Officer to nominate them. They remain candidates in the by-election whose polling will take place on 26th May 2022,” it added.

The by-election will take place at the designated polling stations in Omoro constituency, Omoro District.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Speaker of Parliament Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah. Oulanyah died on 20th March 2022 in Seattle, USA barely two months after he was admitted in February this year and was laid to rest on Apr 8.