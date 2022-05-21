Residents of Koboko district and surrounding areas are set to benefit from Koboko Resource Center in the West Nile region of Uganda following the renovation of the physical structure and installation of ICT equipment by MTN Foundation Uganda today.



Founded in 1999, Koboko Resource Center is the only public library in Koboko District which was created to meet the critical educational needs of the youth in Koboko, Maracha and Yumbe.

According to Peterlee Guma, the manager Koboko Resource Center, the establishment had for years struggled with dilapidated structures and received various concerns from the public about the lack of computers for advanced education research.

Stories Continues after ad

“People used to complain about why we lacked computers especially when they wanted to look for information on the internet beyond the hardcopy books we had at the facility. We received numerous demands from students from surrounding Universities for computers and internet services in vain,” he narrated.

Following the distress call from the resource center, MTN Uganda through MTN Foundation has invested UGX85million in restoration of Koboko resource center which includes refurbishment of the physical structures and set up a 10-computer laboratory facilitated with high speed internet connectivity for 1 year.

The computers are connected to a power stabilizer and 2 batteries to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Speaking during the handover of the resource center in Koboko today, Samuel Gitta, the MTN Uganda General Manager Risk and Compliance said that MTN responded to the challenges faced by the resource center with the aim of transforming the lives of the people of West Nile.

“MTN’s decision to enhance the operations of Koboko Resource Center is anchored on our belief that everyone deserves to enjoy the benefits of a modern connected life. It has also become apparent that ICT is a critical aspect embedded in our lives today, as the world transitions to digital, accelerated even more by the emergence of covid-19 two years ago. Therefore it is paramount that we all have the ability to employ ICT skills in our day to day lives to ensure we are not left behind,” Gitta noted.

While representing the Resident District Commissioner Koboko District, his deputy Vincent Mugenyi lauded MTN Foundation for supporting government’s mandate of driving digital transformation across the country, urging the residents of Koboko to embrace technology.

“ICT presents a huge potential to improve national productivity through job creation for the youth and facilitating the creation of solutions to challenges in society. Therefore, this move by MTN draws the country closer to realization of our ICT goals as highlighted in the National Development Plan 3 and Uganda’s Vision 2040 which identifies ICT as an opportunity to spur Uganda’s transformation into a modern and prosperous country,” Mukiibi said.

Mukiibi also implored the people of Koboko to treasure and safeguard the resources to ensure sustained impact.

MTN Foundation is the vehicle through which MTN Uganda conducts its corporate social responsibility which over the years has left an impact in several districts spread across the country.

Similar to Koboko Resource Center, MTN Foundation has also carried out interventions in the sub-region including installing computer labs in Amelo Technical institute in Adjumani and Muni National Teachers College in Arua.

In the health sector, the Foundation renovated and equipped maternity wards of Aroi Health Centre III, Oriajin Health Centre III in Arua with a total of 30 hospital beds, mattresses, blankets, and mosquito nets, donated blood storage equipment at Arua Regional Blood Bank.

The foundation also constructed and furnished a new maternity ward at Ibakwe HCII Obongi district and supported the refurbishment and equipping of the maternity ward of Packwach HCIV.