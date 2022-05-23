The Chairman of Uganda Premier League side Arua Hill Sports Club, Eng. Joel Aita has rewarded every player and staff member at the club with a plot of land.

Aita said it is a reward for their good performance in their first-ever season in the top flight.

Each of the 35 players and 15 staff members of the club has been gifted with a plot of land from Kongolo Sports City, a proposed housing estate in Arua City.

Stories Continues after ad

“As Part of our Football development, as a Thank you for the marvelous performance, We Gifted All our Players and Staff each with a Plot of Land. We want to create more KONGOLO Sports Cities,” Aita confirmed in a tweet.

As Part of our Football development, as a Thank you for the marvelous performance, We Gifted All our Players and Staff each with a Plot of Land. We want to create more KONGOLO Sports Cities.



KONGOLO is a way of life. pic.twitter.com/tQSq4yH7Dr — Aita Joel (@aitajoel) May 22, 2022

Arua Hill finished 5th in the league on 52 points. The Kongolo won 14 games, drew 10 and lost 6.

The Arua based team temporarily plays its home games at Barifa stadium as the club awaits completion of the multi-billion magnificent 20,000 seater home ground dubbed Arua Hill Sports and Business Park which is under construction in Arua town.

Arua-hill-stadium- Artistic impression

Aita Jaffer Joel is a proprietor of engineering companies, Joadah Consult and Development Infrastructure (DI). He is an infrastructure consultant, an entrepreneur, and the Chairman of Uganda Premier League club Arua Hill SC.