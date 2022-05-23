Uganda Cranes Head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has named a preliminary squad of 33 players to start preparations for the 2023 AFCON Qualifiers.

Uganda will open their campaign with an away fixture against Algeria on 4th June in Oran followed by a home game four days later (8th June) with Niger at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The players will enter camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel-Kisasi on Monday 23rd May 2022 at 8am. The training programme will start 10am using the Fast Fusion Indoor Facility and Gym.

Goalkeepers: Lukwago Charles, St. George-Ethiopia, Bellagambi Giousue, Huddersfield Town, England, Alionzi Nafian, URA FC Uganda

Defenders: Bwomono Elvis, Kizito Gavin, Begisa James, Muleme Isaac, Kayondo Abdu Azizi, Mugabi Bevis, Awanyi Timothy, Lwaliwa Khalid, Ramadan Musa, Mulondo Livingstone, Walusimbi Enoch.

Midfielders: Aucho Khalid, Byaruhanga Bobosi, Youngman Marvin, Serwadda Stephen, Mutyaba Muzamil, Mato Rogers, Miya Faruku, Okello Alan.

Attackers: Karisa Milton, Aliro Moses, Kiwanuka Hakim, Yiga Najib, Kyambadde Alan, Kizza Martin, Okwi Emanuel, Bayo Fahad, Kakooza Derick, Anaku Sadat, Shaban Mohamed.