Police in Omoro are currently holding two National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters suspected to have been involved in voter bribery.

According to police, the two suspects include Moses Kibuuka and Flavia Apio who were apprehended at around 8pm on Sunday, had been part of the NUP’s motorcade that had earlier during the day been carrying NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine.

According to Aswa River Region police spokesperson David Ongom Mudong, when the Kyagulanyi’s convoy exited Omoro, the car carrying the suspects remained in the constituency and that at about 7pm, the two and others allegedly started distributing money to people, mainly boda boda riders.

“We intercepted the vehicle at about 8pm, beyond the given time for campaigning. We arrested the two, while some occupants escaped. The two are currently held on charges of voter bribery,” Mudong told the Nile Post.

According to police, during interrogation, Kibuuka told Police that he was an Uber driver, who had been hired by NUP to drive the crew to Omoro.

Police says that when the suspect was asked to provide proof of the same including documentation and any other evidence to show that he is an Uber driver, he had nothing to show.

The other suspect, Apio Flavia told Police that she is a fourth year student at the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) and that was only hired to help NUP in mobilisation.

According to the Aswa region police spokesperson, the duo was arrested after police surveillance teams recorded phone clips of the two giving out money in the dark.

The police mouthpiece however didn’t provide the said clips.

“They had gathered wanainchi, and they were giving out money to people, like boda boda men. Voter bribery is the holding charge. If the file goes to the Resident State Attorney, we will only await guidance and we will decide on how to proceed,” Mudong said.

He noted that police has not barred anyone from campaigning in Omoro but warned there is need to follow the set guidelines.

The by-election for the Omoro County parliamentary seat is set for Thursday, May 26 .

The position fell vacant after the death of former speaker of parliament, Jacob Oulanyah who died in March in the US where he had been flown for treatment.