Thomas Tayebwa contributes Shs15m to boost maternal health in Kibuku

In a bid to deepen access to maternal health services in Kibuku District, the Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa contributed Shs15 million, and also relayed Speaker Anita Among’s contribution of Shs20 million. The contributions were made at a fundraising drive for Kasasira Health Centre III in Kibuku District where Tayebwa was the chief guest.

“We are here to lend support to maternal health and to support Kasasira Health Center III; I send apologies from Speaker Anita Among who should have been here but is committed to other duties; she sent me with Shs20m; I have also added Shs15m,” he said.

Issuing remarks at the fundraising, Tayebwa called for increased awareness about maternal health issues to save mothers from death during labour.

Kibuku County MP Herbert Kinobere, Herbert Kinobere who hosted the Deputy Speaker and a multitude of Members of Parliament said he is motivated by an undying commitment to the wellness of mothers.

“It is our duty to support maternal health; I want to sincerely thank my colleagues for responding to the call to support Kibuku Health Center III,” said MP Kinobere, who is also the Vice-Chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Parliamentary Caucus.

The Minister of State for Bunyoro Affairs, Hon. Jennifer Namuyangu urged MPs to support the district’s efforts to have a health centre in all the sub-counties to deepen access to health services.

“Health centres [III] are not in the entire district yet we have many young mothers here; we welcome you to come and support the girl child, mothers, and women of Kibuku,” she said.

MP Dr. Emmanuel Otaala (NRM, West Budama South) highlighted three major contributory factors that he said are responsible for the increase in maternal mortality.

“Our people should beware of the three delays…the delay to decide to go for antenatal services, the delay to get to the hospital upon the onset of labour, and the delay by the health workers to provide care to mothers in labour; these are issues we need to guard against,” said Hon. Otaala, also a medical doctor.

Deputy Speaker Tayebwa also promised to ensure the area gets a telecommunications mast, owing to poor cellular network reception in the area.

“I have also noted that you have a poor network; I am going to help you get a mast to improve network coverage in this area,” he said.

The event attracted a multitude of ministers and MPs including Hon. Huda Oleru, the Minister of State for Defense (Veteran Affairs), and Hon Monica Musenero, the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation in the Office of the President.

MPs Solomon Silwany (NRM, Bukhooli Central), Loy Katali (Jinja DWR), Brandon Alex Kintu (NRM, Kagoma), Asuman Basalirwa (Jeema, Bugiri Municipality), Sarah Opendi (NRM, Tororo DWR), Rachael Magoola (NRM, Bugweri), Cissy Namujju (NRM, Lwengo) among many others attended the event.